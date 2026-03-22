AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.9160 and last traded at $34.9160. 46,867 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 325% from the average session volume of 11,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

AltaGas Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure company engaged in the ownership, operation and development of diversified assets across natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), electricity and utility businesses. Its midstream operations include gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, as well as fractionation and storage of NGLs. In the power segment, AltaGas develops and operates natural gas?fired power plants and small hydroelectric facilities, providing reliable electricity to regional markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.