Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 171,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,746,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $231.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $250.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total transaction of $1,546,175.85. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,278.75. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total transaction of $14,244,793.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,429,487. This represents a 41.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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