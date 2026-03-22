Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,377 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $250.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total transaction of $14,244,793.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 92,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,429,487. This represents a 41.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $696,647.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,838.60. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $187.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.25 and a 200 day moving average of $185.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $231.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

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