Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,566 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $100,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.7% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 802,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $201,801,000 after purchasing an additional 108,813 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $105,759,000 after purchasing an additional 49,858 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $558,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 826,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $183,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,286,782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $323,381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,686 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.76.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $225.03 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $293.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,341,500.31. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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