Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1037 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of FLC opened at $16.65 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57.

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Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

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Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc (NYSE: FLC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund principally invests in preferred and other hybrid securities issued by financial services companies, including banks, insurance firms and real estate investment trusts. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, FLC employs a diversified portfolio approach to access the preferred securities market and generate an attractive income stream for shareholders.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes preferred stocks, with at least 65% of its managed assets directed toward these instruments.

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