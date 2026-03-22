Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,952 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $95,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $26.17.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

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