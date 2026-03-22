Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (TDF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 31st

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Performance

NYSE TDF opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47. Templeton Dragon Fund has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

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About Templeton Dragon Fund

(Get Free Report)

Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) is a closed-end investment company managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Funds. Established in March 1987, the fund was one of the earliest U.S.-listed vehicles dedicated to providing exposure to the Greater China equity markets. Over its long operating history, Templeton Dragon Fund has sought to capture growth opportunities in a region undergoing rapid economic transformation.

The fund’s primary investment objective is long-term capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of common stocks, depositary receipts and other equity-related securities of companies domiciled in, or deriving significant revenue from, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

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