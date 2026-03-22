Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSL opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

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Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

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Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE: BSL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with current income by primarily investing in senior floating-rate loans. Managed by Blackstone Credit, the fund focuses on lending solutions to corporate borrowers, offering exposure to debt instruments designed to adjust with prevailing interest rates. BSL’s structure is designed to mature in 2027, at which point the fund will seek to liquidate its portfolio and distribute proceeds to shareholders.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on senior secured loans and other floating-rate debt issued by U.S.

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