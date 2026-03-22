Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Price Target at C$40.84

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.84.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th.

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First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of FM opened at C$29.19 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$14.41 and a 1-year high of C$45.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.92. The firm has a market cap of C$24.17 billion, a PE ratio of -973.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.55872 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

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First Quantum is engaged in the production of copper, nickel and gold, and related activities including exploration and development. The Company has operating mines located in Zambia, Türkiye and Mauritania. The Company’s Cobre Panamá mine was placed into a phase of Preservation and Safe Management in November 2023. The Company’s Ravensthorpe mine was placed into a care and maintenance process in May 2024. The Company is progressing the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina and is exploring La Granja and the Haquira copper deposits in Peru.

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