Old Port Advisors Has $8.85 Million Stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF $SMTH

Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,460 shares during the period. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Old Port Advisors owned about 0.38% of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMTH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,333,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,337 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,872,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,404,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,454,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,694,000 after acquiring an additional 311,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,622,000 after purchasing an additional 191,008 shares during the period.

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ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SMTH stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.0848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%.

(Free Report)

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

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