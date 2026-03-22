Signet Financial Management LLC Has $12.55 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF $JSCP

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF comprises 1.4% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 1.08% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $12,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JSCP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSCP opened at $47.13 on Friday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1703 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.