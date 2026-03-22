Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Purchases 55,115 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,115 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 206.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $138,000.

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Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

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