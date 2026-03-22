iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS Shares Purchased by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $11,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 409.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 84.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of IJS stock opened at $114.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.73 and a 200 day moving average of $115.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $127.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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