Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Purchases 8,448 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 197.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,866,000 after acquiring an additional 70,544 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 325,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $320.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $344.42. The firm has a market cap of $545.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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