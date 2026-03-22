Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.5% of Innova Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $582.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $610.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $609.50. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01.

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Invesco QQQ Profile

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(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

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