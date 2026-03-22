Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 8,283 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 934,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $173,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRSH. Numerai GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 966.2% during the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 37,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 33,729 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 801.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,303,000 after acquiring an additional 105,954 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,202,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,844,000 after acquiring an additional 647,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MRSH opened at $176.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.29. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.89 and a 1 year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 15.42%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down from $213.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRSH

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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