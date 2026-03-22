Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $10.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,490 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of VT stock opened at $136.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.29.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

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