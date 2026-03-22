Procyon Advisors LLC Has $35.48 Million Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,112 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $35,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 297.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $226,000.

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Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1928 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

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