Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.8889.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th.

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Science Applications International Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SAIC opened at $96.74 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $81.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.04 and a 200 day moving average of $97.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.31.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,554,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,502,000 after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,626,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,429,000 after acquiring an additional 441,296 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,912,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,501,000 after acquiring an additional 393,344 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Science Applications International by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,565,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,518,000 after acquiring an additional 263,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,920,000 after purchasing an additional 176,160 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company’s core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC’s work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

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