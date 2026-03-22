Signet Financial Management LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $114.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $126.61. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average is $121.49.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

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