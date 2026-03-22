Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 10,747 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,747 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,996,000 after purchasing an additional 50,889 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,755,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,946 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,454,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,514,000 after purchasing an additional 44,285 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,050,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,901,000 after buying an additional 44,952 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,737,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,525,000 after buying an additional 76,969 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of QUAL opened at $191.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $205.65.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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