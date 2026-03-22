Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 107.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $123.54.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.