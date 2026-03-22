Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $95,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $240.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $247.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.83.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $30.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.83%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.