Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,116,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,524,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 41,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.21 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.