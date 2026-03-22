Comparing CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) & EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties 23.51% 42.80% 5.07% EPR Properties 38.27% 11.81% 4.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and EPR Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $578.37 million N/A $135.97 million N/A N/A EPR Properties $718.36 million 5.38 $274.94 million $3.27 15.43

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CBL & Associates Properties and EPR Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00 EPR Properties 0 5 4 0 2.44

EPR Properties has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.91%. Given EPR Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of EPR Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EPR Properties beats CBL & Associates Properties on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties

(Get Free Report)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

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