Head to Head Review: Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) & Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Sprott has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Global Management has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sprott and Apollo Global Management”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $285.08 million 12.16 $67.35 million $2.60 51.71 Apollo Global Management $32.05 billion 2.01 $3.49 billion $5.52 20.20

Apollo Global Management has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott. Apollo Global Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sprott pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Apollo Global Management pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sprott pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Global Management pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sprott has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Apollo Global Management has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Apollo Global Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sprott and Apollo Global Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 1 2 0 2.67 Apollo Global Management 0 3 14 2 2.95

Sprott currently has a consensus target price of $132.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.83%. Apollo Global Management has a consensus target price of $159.47, indicating a potential upside of 42.99%. Given Apollo Global Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Global Management is more favorable than Sprott.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Apollo Global Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Sprott shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Apollo Global Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and Apollo Global Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 23.62% 19.47% 14.82% Apollo Global Management 10.90% 15.25% 1.26%

Summary

Apollo Global Management beats Sprott on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions. For credit strategies, the firm focuses to invest in multi-sector credit, semi-liquid credit, direct lending, first lien, unitranche, whole loans and private credit. The firm provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. It also manages real estate funds and private equity funds for its clients. The firm invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. Its fixed income investments include income-oriented senior loans, bonds, collateralized loan obligations, structured credit, opportunistic credit, non-performing loans, distressed debt, mezzanine debt, and value oriented fixed income securities. The firm seeks to invest in chemicals, commodities, consumer and retail, oil and gas, metals, mining, agriculture, commodities, distribution and transportation, financial and business services, manufacturing and industrial, media distribution, cable, entertainment and leisure, telecom, technology, natural resources, energy, packaging and materials, and satellite and wireless industries. It also focuses on clean energy, sustainable industry, climate solutions, energy transition, industrial decarbonization, sustainable mobility, sustainable resource use, and sustainable real estate. It seeks to invest in companies based in across Africa, Asia, North America with a focus on United States, Western Europe and Europe. It employs a combination of contrarian, value, and distressed strategies to make its investments. The firm seeks to make investments in the range of $75 million and $1500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with Enterprise value between $750 million to $2500 million. The firm conducts in-house research to create its investment portfolio. It seeks to acquire minority and majority positions in its portfolio companies. Apollo Global Management, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in North America, Asia, Africa and Europe.

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