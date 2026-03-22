Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday.

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Insider Activity at Accel Entertainment

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 3,766 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $42,819.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $115,300.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 894,247 shares of company stock worth $10,212,047. Company insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hill Path Capital LP bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth $32,828,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth $4,368,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 359,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 548,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 351,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visualize Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $10.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $889.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 3.87%.The firm had revenue of $341.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.66 million. Research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accel Entertainment

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Accel Entertainment, Inc is a Chicago-based gaming and entertainment company specializing in the provision of regulated electronic gaming terminals and related management services to licensed establishments across the United States. The company’s core offerings include video gaming terminals (VGTs), digital payment solutions, player loyalty programs and compliance support, all designed to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency for bars, restaurants, truck stops and convenience stores.

Founded in 2005, Accel Entertainment has built a network that spans multiple states, including Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Iowa.

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