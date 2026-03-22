Brokerages Set USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) Price Target at $26.67

Shares of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.6667.

USAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Texas Capital upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th.

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USA Compression Partners Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:USAC opened at $28.48 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.22.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 87.34%. The business had revenue of $252.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 26th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 234,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 109,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 66,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) is a Houston-based master limited partnership specializing in natural gas compression services for oil and gas producers. The company offers a full suite of midstream compression solutions designed to enhance production flow and optimize field operations. Its core activities include the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, operation and maintenance of natural gas compression equipment onshore across key U.S. basins.

USA Compression’s product and service offerings encompass new equipment deployment, aftermarket parts and component sales, field service support, and instrumentation and control systems.

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