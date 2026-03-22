The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $42.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.9412.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th.

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Key Trade Desk News

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

Shares of TTD opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $846.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 102,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $3,131,112.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,946 shares in the company, valued at $59,255.70. This trade represents a 98.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2,382.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $28,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real?time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad?tech provider.

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