Maridea Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 402,417 shares in the company, valued at $52,314,210. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 4,260 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $533,735.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,532.50. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 363,510 shares of company stock worth $47,422,070 over the last three months. 27.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Airbnb

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp raised Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Airbnb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of ABNB opened at $128.52 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.70. The firm has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 20.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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