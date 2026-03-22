iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Stake Boosted by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,649 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

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iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average is $100.51. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.27 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

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