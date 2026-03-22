Ventas, Inc. $VTR Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 36,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1,019.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 133,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 121,170 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,568,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.3% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,580,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,985,000 after purchasing an additional 120,825 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,788,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,930 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $2,312,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 138,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,694,026.50. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,020,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 72,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,175. This represents a 32.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,397. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Down 3.6%

VTR stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $88.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of ($1,229.71) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 355.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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