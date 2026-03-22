Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Purchases 36,660 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,660 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF makes up about 8.2% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $16,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,546,000 after buying an additional 1,118,113 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,222,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,801,000 after buying an additional 77,857 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,730,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,733,000 after acquiring an additional 96,009 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,122,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,388,000 after acquiring an additional 365,746 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,879,000 after acquiring an additional 384,363 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $84.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $97.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.99.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

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