Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $93.25 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Prologis worth $93,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,064,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,978,870,000 after acquiring an additional 323,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,640,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,164,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,544 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,288,936,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,875,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,205,000 after acquiring an additional 379,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,247,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,970,000 after purchasing an additional 946,847 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Argus lifted their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Key Stories Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Announced a $1.6 billion U.S. build-to-suit logistics joint venture with GIC to develop and own distribution facilities, including an initial ~4.1M sq ft portfolio and capacity for additional projects — expands Prologis’ development pipeline and brings third?party capital/validation for new projects. Prologis and GIC Form $1.6 billion JV

Announced a $1.6 billion U.S. build-to-suit logistics joint venture with GIC to develop and own distribution facilities, including an initial ~4.1M sq ft portfolio and capacity for additional projects — expands Prologis’ development pipeline and brings third?party capital/validation for new projects. Neutral Sentiment: Additional press coverage and analyst notes reiterate the JV details and broader market context (demand for build?to?suit logistics remains strong), but these reports don’t add new financial guidance; impact will depend on deployment pace and returns. Yahoo Finance: Prologis & GIC JV

Additional press coverage and analyst notes reiterate the JV details and broader market context (demand for build?to?suit logistics remains strong), but these reports don’t add new financial guidance; impact will depend on deployment pace and returns. Neutral Sentiment: New tech/permits startups (e.g., Alphabet spinout Anori) aim to shorten pre-development timelines — a potential long?term tailwind for logistics developers if adoption reduces entitlement delays, but timing and adoption remain uncertain. Alphabet’s X spinout Anori

New tech/permits startups (e.g., Alphabet spinout Anori) aim to shorten pre-development timelines — a potential long?term tailwind for logistics developers if adoption reduces entitlement delays, but timing and adoption remain uncertain. Negative Sentiment: SEC filing-based reporting estimated CEO Hamid Moghadam’s 2025 pay at roughly $25M and highlighted multiple insider sales; large reported insider/institutional sales and compensation disclosures can pressure sentiment around governance and near?term stock performance. Quiver Quant: CEO 2025 Pay Revealed

SEC filing-based reporting estimated CEO Hamid Moghadam’s 2025 pay at roughly $25M and highlighted multiple insider sales; large reported insider/institutional sales and compensation disclosures can pressure sentiment around governance and near?term stock performance. Negative Sentiment: Recent intraday/near?term price weakness and heavier volume versus average have been noted in coverage — indicates profit-taking or broader market/sector pressure is outweighing the JV headline for now. Yahoo Finance: Why PLD Fell

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $127.84 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $143.95. The company has a market cap of $118.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.81 and a 200-day moving average of $126.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 37.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 120.56%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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