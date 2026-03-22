Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO Stock Holdings Increased by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 1,035.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $113.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.52. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

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