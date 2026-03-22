Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Down 5% – Here’s Why

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.74 and last traded at $18.1520. 9,395,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 9,100,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 5.0%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 3.04.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 492,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $5,933,637.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 748,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,299.84. This represents a 39.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Chu sold 166,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $2,986,045.44. Following the sale, the director owned 127,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,914.88. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,929,357 shares of company stock worth $37,783,110. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,737,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 1,117.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,943,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,450,000 after buying an additional 1,784,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,512,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,513,000 after buying an additional 1,757,395 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $10,295,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 113.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,846 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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