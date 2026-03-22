Analysts Set Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target at $93.75

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised Trimble from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trimble from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

Get Trimble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $528,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,518.65. The trade was a 27.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,464,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,153,000 after acquiring an additional 335,850 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. Trimble has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average of $76.11.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $969.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.97 million. Trimble had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.