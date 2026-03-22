Financial Comparison: ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS) vs. BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU)

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) and ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.3% of BitFuFu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of ALT5 Sigma shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of ALT5 Sigma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BitFuFu and ALT5 Sigma”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BitFuFu $463.33 million 0.60 $53.96 million $0.39 4.27 ALT5 Sigma $12.53 million 13.86 -$6.24 million N/A N/A

BitFuFu has higher revenue and earnings than ALT5 Sigma.

Profitability

This table compares BitFuFu and ALT5 Sigma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BitFuFu 13.57% 16.60% 7.05% ALT5 Sigma 133.06% 8.60% 7.10%

Volatility and Risk

BitFuFu has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALT5 Sigma has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BitFuFu and ALT5 Sigma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BitFuFu 1 2 3 0 2.33 ALT5 Sigma 1 0 0 0 1.00

BitFuFu presently has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 267.87%. Given BitFuFu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BitFuFu is more favorable than ALT5 Sigma.

Summary

BitFuFu beats ALT5 Sigma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BitFuFu

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About ALT5 Sigma

(Get Free Report)

ALT5 Sigma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the large unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates under the Biotechnology and Recycling segments. The Biotechnology segment focuses on finding treatments for conditions that cause severe pain and bringing to market drugs with non-addictive pain-relieving properties. The Recycling segment is involved in a turnkey appliance recycling program. The company was founded by Edward R. Cameron in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

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