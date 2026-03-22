Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,065,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,310 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.64% of Veralto worth $409,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Veralto during the second quarter worth $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the third quarter worth $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 852.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Veralto from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Veralto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.22.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Veralto had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 17.08%.The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

See Also

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