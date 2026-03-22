New England Research & Management Inc. Takes $1.44 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.7% in the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,620. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $1,447,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,999,775.32. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 309,280 shares of company stock worth $44,068,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $137.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

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