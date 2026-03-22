New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 11,706 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,706 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $35,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb News Summary

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Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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