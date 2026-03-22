Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Receives $389.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $389.0625.

RL has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $416.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total value of $16,648,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,304,229.44. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 61.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE RL opened at $329.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $357.38 and its 200 day moving average is $344.00. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $176.61 and a twelve month high of $389.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.42. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.73%.The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

About Ralph Lauren

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Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

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