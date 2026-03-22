Head-To-Head Review: Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) & Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF)

Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF – Get Free Report) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viewtran Group and Lyft”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lyft $6.32 billion 0.85 $2.84 billion $6.82 1.98

Analyst Ratings

Lyft has higher revenue and earnings than Viewtran Group.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Viewtran Group and Lyft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viewtran Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lyft 2 22 9 0 2.21

Lyft has a consensus price target of $19.62, indicating a potential upside of 45.63%. Given Lyft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than Viewtran Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Viewtran Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Lyft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Viewtran Group has a beta of -40.71, meaning that its stock price is 4,171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viewtran Group and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A Lyft 45.03% -3.79% -0.79%

Summary

Lyft beats Viewtran Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viewtran Group

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Viewtran Group, Inc. provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc. in November 2013. Viewtran Group, Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Lyft

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Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. It also offers centralized tools and enterprise transportation solutions, such as concierge transportation solutions for organizations; Lyft Pink subscription plans; Lyft Pass commuter programs; first-mile and last-mile services; and university safe rides programs. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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