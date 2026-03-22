Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) and Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Head to Head Comparison

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) and Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Planet Fitness and Golden Heaven Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Fitness 1 4 11 3 2.84 Golden Heaven Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Planet Fitness currently has a consensus target price of $116.93, suggesting a potential upside of 57.25%. Given Planet Fitness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Planet Fitness is more favorable than Golden Heaven Group.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Planet Fitness has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Heaven Group has a beta of -11.64, meaning that its stock price is 1,264% less volatile than the S&P 500.

95.5% of Planet Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Golden Heaven Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Planet Fitness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Fitness and Golden Heaven Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Fitness 16.55% -97.97% 8.36% Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Planet Fitness and Golden Heaven Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Fitness $1.32 billion 4.49 $219.10 million $2.62 28.38 Golden Heaven Group $15.29 million 0.28 -$8.59 million N/A N/A

Planet Fitness has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Heaven Group.

Summary

Planet Fitness beats Golden Heaven Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Fitness

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Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia. It engages in the sale of fitness equipment to franchisee-owned stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In addition, the company operates corporate-owned stores in the United States and Canada. Planet Fitness, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

About Golden Heaven Group

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Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities. The company operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

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