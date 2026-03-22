Brokerages Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Target Price at $3.98

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.9808.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GoodRx

GoodRx Stock Performance

GDRX opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $689.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $5.81.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $194.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.27 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.82%.GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 903.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 120,542 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 61,193 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) operates a digital healthcare platform designed to help consumers compare prescription drug prices at retail pharmacies across the United States. Through its website and mobile applications, GoodRx aggregates pricing and discount information from a wide network of pharmacies, enabling users to access coupons and savings programs on both generic and brand-name medications. The platform also features price transparency tools that inform patients about cost variations and available discounts to alleviate the financial burden of prescription medications.

In addition to its core drug pricing service, GoodRx offers telehealth services under the GoodRx Care brand, providing virtual consultations for a range of non-emergency conditions and prescription needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.