Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,221.44.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $905.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,023.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $957.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: TRANSCEND?T2D?1 Phase 3: Lilly’s triple?agonist retatrutide showed large A1C reductions and up to ~16.8% weight loss at 40 weeks — a potential blockbuster that expands Lilly’s obesity/diabetes franchise and supports long?term revenue upside. Lilly PR Newswire

TRANSCEND?T2D?1 Phase 3: Lilly’s triple?agonist retatrutide showed large A1C reductions and up to ~16.8% weight loss at 40 weeks — a potential blockbuster that expands Lilly’s obesity/diabetes franchise and supports long?term revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: ADorable?1 pediatric trial: Positive topline results for EBGLYSS in moderate?to?severe atopic dermatitis pediatric patients widen Lilly’s immunology pipeline and add another potential near?term commercial opportunity. InsiderMonkey: ADorable?1

ADorable?1 pediatric trial: Positive topline results for EBGLYSS in moderate?to?severe atopic dermatitis pediatric patients widen Lilly’s immunology pipeline and add another potential near?term commercial opportunity. Positive Sentiment: High?profile endorsement: Jim Cramer publicly said “buy” on Lilly, which can boost retail demand and sentiment in the near term. Yahoo Finance: Cramer

High?profile endorsement: Jim Cramer publicly said “buy” on Lilly, which can boost retail demand and sentiment in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Pipeline breadth: Lilly advanced non?GLP?1 programs (digital sleep tech in early Alzheimer’s, a new diabetes candidate in Japan, and a master IBD trial), which diversify long?term growth but have limited immediate revenue impact. TipRanks: Digital Sleep Tech

Pipeline breadth: Lilly advanced non?GLP?1 programs (digital sleep tech in early Alzheimer’s, a new diabetes candidate in Japan, and a master IBD trial), which diversify long?term growth but have limited immediate revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and rating cuts: Recent downgrades (HSBC and others) have pressured sentiment and contributed to near?term share weakness. AmericanBankingNews: Analyst Downgrade

Analyst downgrades and rating cuts: Recent downgrades (HSBC and others) have pressured sentiment and contributed to near?term share weakness. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and safety concerns: Novo Nordisk won FDA clearance for a higher?dose Wegovy (raising competitive risk in obesity), and some reports flagged an unusual skin reaction/tolerability signal for retatrutide — both factors that can temper uptake forecasts and invite closer regulatory/physician scrutiny. Blockonomi: Wegovy dose Proactive: Retatrutide side?effect note

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

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Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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