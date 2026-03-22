Brokerages Set Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Price Target at $208.45

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.4545.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $213.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

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Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total transaction of $223,050.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,104.60. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $2,229,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 198,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,982,210.50. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 34,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,150 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $161.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 33.84%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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