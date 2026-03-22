Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.3077.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, December 19th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matador Resources Stock Up 2.5%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 13.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 11,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $847.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.13 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non?operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador’s core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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