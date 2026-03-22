Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $42.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Griffin Securities set a $40.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,568 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,104 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 48,105 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,485 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,195 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 37.2% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $942.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $50.16.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.51 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.27%.Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

About Winnebago Industries

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Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

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