Goldquest Mining (CVE:GQC) Trading Up 15.5% – Here’s What Happened

Goldquest Mining Corp. (CVE:GQC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.31. 2,297,556 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 403% from the average session volume of 456,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Goldquest Mining Trading Up 15.5%

The stock has a market cap of C$873.00 million, a PE ratio of -115.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.66.

About Goldquest Mining

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Goldquest Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Dominican Republic. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Romero gold-copper project that comprises two mineral deposits covering an area of 3,997 hectares located to the south of the Central Cordillera of Hispaniola; and the Tireo property comprising 13 concessions covering an area of 20,076 hectares located in the province of San Juan de la Maguana, the Dominican Republic.

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